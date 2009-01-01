308001460_6127603523920775_3133234507856818547_n.jpg308405899_5904369142907458_1469537255219305216_n.jpg308603014_629457028550047_9028831164609119581_n.jpg306125825_506169971610883_8027154075350048927_n.jpg306847904_506169991610881_5065575883477058933_n.jpg305922679_506169968277550_1087370633211498144_n.jpg306331071_506169984944215_7089600931757351151_n.jpg307744319_511335231094357_6557805900781131624_n.jpg
Good runner. Comes with vertical start/stop with lanyard, full electrical, PJS head w/ carbon vforce reeds. Will also include bedplate and good motor mounts.
$950 shipped obo