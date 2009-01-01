Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1998 Kawasaki 1100 ZXI #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2022 Location OKlahoma Posts 1 1998 Kawasaki 1100 ZXI try to keep short bought this ski first of JULY 98 kAW 1100 ZXI NOT RUNNING stator wire fried back too Ebox so bought stator and starter old one fried new voltage regulator voltage lead wire rest of box wiring looked good so now got every thing back together changed solonoid too now got all connections back together power to box power out of box hooked up 5 pin too stator okay this is where I get stupid hooked up 3 pin connector still had power hooked to box thru solonoid stupid pins touched sparked didnt fry but melted black wire brown black brown feel like back to square 1 what happened? this is what happened too the ski when purchased. first ski nice ski felt like it was worth fixing 1200 tied up so far motor will crank power to new starter guess jump start as you say someone tell me what happened still interested in saving her but cant burn it up again only have weekend too work on it at my brothers house across town thanks for any info Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

