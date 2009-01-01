 Reed or Piston Port half pipe?
  Today, 02:38 PM #1
    Tpipes
    Reed or Piston Port half pipe?

    Picked up a half pipe for a Kawasaki 550 been told its a factory pipe for a reed motor. It says TR racing on it and no factory pipe logos. To be honest I didnt know there were piston port half pipes and reed half pipes. Does anybody know the difference between them? Or will running piston port half pipe hurt or work on a
    reed motor? Thanks
  Today, 02:43 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: Reed or Piston Port half pipe?

    99% of people would not know the difference, if it's all there and it's clean run it, I don't see the adaptor there but I believe Zig had some made up.
