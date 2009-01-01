Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Reed or Piston Port half pipe? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2022 Location Spearfish South Dakota Age 25 Posts 4 Reed or Piston Port half pipe? Picked up a half pipe for a Kawasaki 550 been told its a factory pipe for a reed motor. It says TR racing on it and no factory pipe logos. To be honest I didnt know there were piston port half pipes and reed half pipes. Does anybody know the difference between them? Or will running piston port half pipe hurt or work on a

reed motor? Thanks

99% of people would not know the difference, if it's all there and it's clean run it, I don't see the adaptor there but I believe Zig had some made up.

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

