Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 80+ MPH Yamaha GP1200r SVHO #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 55 Posts 9,681 80+ MPH Yamaha GP1200r SVHO This was a fun one. 2021 Yamaha GP1800r SVHO Riva Stage one plus tune. 80+ MPH! For those that haven't yet, please check out our You Tube channel, be sure to subscribe and hit the bell for notifications. I hope you enjoy, thanks for watching. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XnEI2a4xo5k

