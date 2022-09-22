|
2001 Yamaha gp1200r Idle gear replacement
When i go to start my Jetski the starter just spins freely and never engages, so i removed the starter and found that a couple of the teeth of what I believe to be the idle gear are broken off.
I am wondering what the best way to replace the gear is, I assume it requires the engine to be removed from the hull. Any help would be greatly appreciated.Screenshot_20220922-203213_Gallery.jpg
