Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 Yamaha gp1200r Idle gear replacement #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location Maryland Posts 3 2001 Yamaha gp1200r Idle gear replacement When i go to start my Jetski the starter just spins freely and never engages, so i removed the starter and found that a couple of the teeth of what I believe to be the idle gear are broken off.

I am wondering what the best way to replace the gear is, I assume it requires the engine to be removed from the hull. Any help would be greatly appreciated.

