Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650 Full Ignition Setups. #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 33 Posts 2,226 650 Full Ignition Setups. I have 2 full 650 ignition setups for sale. All in very nice condition and tested. Each setup includes ebox, stator, flywheel, and hardware. I have start/stop switches available as well for additional cost. Each setup is $210 shipped to US. Contact me for price on international shipping. I accept paypal and venmo.



PXL_20220922_161644298.jpgPXL_20220920_231757964.jpgPXL_20220920_232403729.MP.jpg

