I have 2 full 650 ignition setups for sale. All in very nice condition and tested. Each setup includes ebox, stator, flywheel, and hardware. I have start/stop switches available as well for additional cost. Each setup is $210 shipped to US. Contact me for price on international shipping. I accept paypal and venmo.

