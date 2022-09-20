|
|
-
650 Full Ignition Setups.
I have 2 full 650 ignition setups for sale. All in very nice condition and tested. Each setup includes ebox, stator, flywheel, and hardware. I have start/stop switches available as well for additional cost. Each setup is $210 shipped to US. Contact me for price on international shipping. I accept paypal and venmo.
PXL_20220922_161644298.jpgPXL_20220920_231757964.jpgPXL_20220920_232403729.MP.jpg
