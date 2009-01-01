Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Caving #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2007 Location oregon coast Posts 683 Caving 3 machines on an ocean trip to Cape Lookout. Cape Lookout (oregonencyclopedia.org) A '96 Yamaha Waveblaster 760, a '90 Yamaha Waverunner 650, and the "project" a much modified '92 Seadoo GTI.



You can launch from Netarts if you prefer to back a trailer in the water, but we chose a beach launch at Tierra del Mar. Take the beach access off Sandlake Road. Go left for about a 1/4 mile. There tends to be a gentler slope of sand. 4WD by the way or pay for a tow truck. We have launched here at all times of the year however September is generally best for this ride. Clear sky, small swell, low tide. Nesting birds, and seal pups are gone. Be sure and check ocean conditions just in case.



The south side of Cape Lookout is a protected anchorage from north winds and can be deceptively calm. Be VERY aware that even a small swell pushing into a cave can produce a violent blowback of water.



We rode north for 6 miles to where the cape meets the sand then idled along the rock face. The cliff is 400' high and the water is deep. Swells expose unforgiving rocks waiting to carve up a hull. We brought flashlights which proved to be useless as the intimidating cliff overhead and the swell meant we only went as deep as we could turnaround. The large cave is a lava tube at the tip of the cape. We went in one at a time for safety. There are caves around the north side also. Be careful as they are exposed to waves and landing can be dangerous.



On the way back we swung into Sandlake. Due to a lack of rivers it is very shallow especially on a low tide. Motored down to the mouth of the Nestucca River and circled back to Tierra del mar and called it a day. 41 miles. A nice ride.

