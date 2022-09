Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Help: installing an oversized tank w/surf brace #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2014 Location Lake Havasu City Posts 99 Help: installing an oversized tank w/surf brace Has anyone been able to do a oversized tank with a surf brace? Getting held up where the fuel pickups are protruding into the path of the surf brace. Any help or insights would be greatly appreciated! Thanks in advance!



638D6AD6-DF18-459F-9D9F-A5E940593161.jpeg510AB254-74F4-4366-A687-97D7946EF14B.jpeg 88' 650 X2

93 750sx Mod

98 750sxi Pro Vintage Lites #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 28,184 Re: Help: installing an oversized tank w/surf brace You need the other style stainless steel pickups where they make a 90 degree bend exiting the tank, like the ones in this pic Attached Images IMG_20220915_110944911_BURST001.jpg (3.46 MB, 4 views) Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 10:31 AM . Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

#3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2014 Location Lake Havasu City Posts 99 Re: Help: installing an oversized tank w/surf brace I do have the west coast pickups with the 90 bend and they actually protrude even further into the surf brace. Will get some pictures of the stainless pickups when I get home. 88' 650 X2

93 750sx Mod

98 750sxi Pro Vintage Lites #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 28,184 Re: Help: installing an oversized tank w/surf brace You may have to have some custom made with very little stickout and a really sharp bend or you could possibly use a WAX racing or other style pickup depending on how much room you actually have. There is also the not so nice option of putting a cap on that and drilling the tank for push in pickups like these.



I have a few options for you below.



https://www.blowsion.com/blowsion-fu...iller-kawasaki



https://www.blackmarkitinnovations.c...et-fuel-pickup



https://fly-n-ty.com/products/440-55...d-oem-location Attached Images IMG_20220822_145945656_BURST001.jpg (2.69 MB, 2 views) Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 10:53 AM . Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules