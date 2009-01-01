 Zeeltronic
pxctoday

Thread: Zeeltronic

  Today, 03:14 PM #1
    noddy
    noddy is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2015
    Location
    isle of man
    Age
    58
    Posts
    4

    Zeeltronic

    I'm looking at putting a zeeltronic ignition on my 1998 xpl , has anyone done this that can help with the wiring of it and tunes to go with it..thx
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 03:43 PM #2
    critracer
    critracer is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Kalamazoo, Michigan
    Posts
    291

    Re: Zeeltronic

    I have put a 951 in my Hydrospace and running the Zeeltronics ignition.
    It's been a tough figuring the timing curve. I'm close but not spot on.
    I feel you would be better off using the single coil system that has been re-flashed, if you can find one.
    "The Timmer" has a 951 in his SXR running the Zeeltronics and from what I understand he has his dialed in.
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 03:57 PM #3
    noddy
    noddy is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2015
    Location
    isle of man
    Age
    58
    Posts
    4

    Re: Zeeltronic

    Ok sound.. any help with the wiring of it in a 951. It's a single coil 1998. Can the timmer not help with curves or is that a try n see how it goes. I thought the zeeltronic came with tunes ready to play. Thx
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 04:03 PM #4
    critracer
    critracer is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Kalamazoo, Michigan
    Posts
    291

    Re: Zeeltronic

    Timmer has mis-placed his Zeeltronics USB attachment and we have not been able to meet up yet to share info.
    The only tunes that the Zeel has is for Kawi & Yamaha.
    Reply With Quote
