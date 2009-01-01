Thread: Zeeltronic

|
Zeeltronic
I'm looking at putting a zeeltronic ignition on my 1998 xpl , has anyone done this that can help with the wiring of it and tunes to go with it..thx
Re: Zeeltronic
I have put a 951 in my Hydrospace and running the Zeeltronics ignition.
It's been a tough figuring the timing curve. I'm close but not spot on.
I feel you would be better off using the single coil system that has been re-flashed, if you can find one.
"The Timmer" has a 951 in his SXR running the Zeeltronics and from what I understand he has his dialed in.
Re: Zeeltronic
Ok sound.. any help with the wiring of it in a 951. It's a single coil 1998. Can the timmer not help with curves or is that a try n see how it goes. I thought the zeeltronic came with tunes ready to play. Thx
Re: Zeeltronic
Timmer has mis-placed his Zeeltronics USB attachment and we have not been able to meet up yet to share info.
The only tunes that the Zeel has is for Kawi & Yamaha.
