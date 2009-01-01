Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Zeeltronic #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2015 Location isle of man Age 58 Posts 4 Zeeltronic I'm looking at putting a zeeltronic ignition on my 1998 xpl , has anyone done this that can help with the wiring of it and tunes to go with it..thx #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2015 Location Kalamazoo, Michigan Posts 291 Re: Zeeltronic I have put a 951 in my Hydrospace and running the Zeeltronics ignition.

It's been a tough figuring the timing curve. I'm close but not spot on.

I feel you would be better off using the single coil system that has been re-flashed, if you can find one.

"The Timmer" has a 951 in his SXR running the Zeeltronics and from what I understand he has his dialed in. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2015 Location isle of man Age 58 Posts 4 Re: Zeeltronic Ok sound.. any help with the wiring of it in a 951. It's a single coil 1998. Can the timmer not help with curves or is that a try n see how it goes. I thought the zeeltronic came with tunes ready to play. Thx #4 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2015 Location Kalamazoo, Michigan Posts 291 Re: Zeeltronic Timmer has mis-placed his Zeeltronics USB attachment and we have not been able to meet up yet to share info.

The only tunes that the Zeel has is for Kawi & Yamaha.

