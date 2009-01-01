Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki x2 part out pjs pipe other stuff #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2013 Location las vegas Age 34 Posts 17 Kawasaki x2 part out pjs pipe other stuff Ok havent posted on here in years seems pretty dead now but heres what I have

pjs pipe Will polish up very nice upper coupler is ripped 400$ shipped

Ocean pro right plate x2 160 shipped

650 motor Ran when and pulled it out had good compression I tried to takeoff the head but it seems it is stuck 400$ + shipping

only thing that is sold from the x2 is intake and carb lmk what you need

