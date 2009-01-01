Ok havent posted on here in years seems pretty dead now but heres what I have
pjs pipe Will polish up very nice upper coupler is ripped 400$ shipped
Ocean pro right plate x2 160 shipped
650 motor Ran when and pulled it out had good compression I tried to takeoff the head but it seems it is stuck 400$ + shipping
only thing that is sold from the x2 is intake and carb lmk what you need
21097A3F-2C4E-4536-B74F-EEB82A0BE3DC.pngC8A51BC1-E031-4844-B854-93A93C196886.jpeg16358091-2EFF-447B-89EA-E5C24CE9B603.pngF7E31984-799D-4F2F-A503-D54300703056.jpeg