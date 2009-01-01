Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Vintage Jet Skis.com Trouble #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2020 Location OH Age 41 Posts 29 Vintage Jet Skis.com Trouble So im not sure if anyone on here has used vintage jet skis.com or not but i am having a horrible experience with them. I ordered some water line and a js440 gas tank that i needed badly. They shipped the water line and not the gas tank. I gave it 3-5 days because maybe they are behind and nothing! Now i have to contact them right? WRONG. If you want to contact them good luck! Emails go unanswered.....there phone number??? NOPE think again, always goes to a voice mail and your not getting a return call. Im seriously really surprised that this site has no customer service at all! Has anyone in here had experience with them at all? at this point im starting to think im out the money i spent on the gas tank and i have no way of getting ahold of them to get my money back. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) AndyScarth Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

