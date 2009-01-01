Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1998 STX 1100 Parts #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2013 Location Omaha, Ne Age 37 Posts 270 1998 STX 1100 Parts Few random parts left over from a 1998 1100 STX I parted out. I have sold the eBox, pump, wiring, display, seats, etc. I am down to just a couple big items left.



1100 Pump - some scratches in wear ring. Spins smooth, had water behind the rear cap when I pulled impeller, but no noises. No major damage to stator veins. $100 shipped



1100 Skat 13/18 - big ding from sucking in a rock. Needs to be serviced. $50 shipped



Engine - hole in PTO piston. Needs a bore, hone, and full rebuild. Crank may be usable but PTO rod had more play in it front to back then center and mag side. Bottom end together. Includes flywheel as I don't have the removal tool for a 900/1100. $250 picked up in Omaha.



Reverse lever & bracket - $30 shipped



Tow Hook - $25 shipped



Motor Mounts - $20 shipped



1100 STX Exhaust - One patch of JB Weld by stinger end. Can take a photo and send it. $120 shipped.



Drive shaft - good for SXR 1100 conversion. $100 shipped



Bunch of stainless brackets, battery mount, etc. Tons of aluminum parts, ride plate, turn nozzle, 2x step bars (red). No photos sorry.



It's going to the recycling center on Saturday AM. All prices OBO. BIG Discount on buying it all local in Omaha Nebraska. Discount on multiple items bought and shipped too.



I only ship PayPal Goods & Services, so plan on adding 3% of the final price.

1989 SX - SP / Duals / SXR Impeller & Pipe

1991 SX - Coffman / Solas

