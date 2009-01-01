 Kawasaki 650sx part out
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 05:29 PM #1
    mgoheen
    mgoheen is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    PA
    Posts
    556

    Kawasaki 650sx part out

    Parting out this ski lmk what you need.
    Located in Harrisburg Pa shipping available if needed
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:22 PM #2
    Austin1goss
    Austin1goss is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Bristolville oh
    Age
    30
    Posts
    776

    Re: Kawasaki 650sx part out

    Ashamed to part it out looks pretty complete
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:00 PM #3
    mgoheen
    mgoheen is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    PA
    Posts
    556

    Re: Kawasaki 650sx part out

    Yes it is complete but pump is tight…
    Was going to restore it but decided to do a 550 / 650 conversion instead..

    With that being said I’ll have a complete js550 motor & electronics for sale shortly
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 