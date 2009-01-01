Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Kawasaki 650sx part out #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2010 Location PA Posts 556 Kawasaki 650sx part out Parting out this ski lmk what you need.

Re: Kawasaki 650sx part out
Ashamed to part it out looks pretty complete

Re: Kawasaki 650sx part out
Yes it is complete but pump is tight…

Was going to restore it but decided to do a 550 / 650 conversion instead..



