Kawasaki 650sx part out
Parting out this ski lmk what you need.
Located in Harrisburg Pa shipping available if needed
Re: Kawasaki 650sx part out
Ashamed to part it out looks pretty complete
Re: Kawasaki 650sx part out
Yes it is complete but pump is tight…
Was going to restore it but decided to do a 550 / 650 conversion instead..
With that being said I’ll have a complete js550 motor & electronics for sale shortly
