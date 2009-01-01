Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wuchya doin' Willard? #1 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 911 Wuchya doin' Willard? It was a little bit windy today so I did not feel like launching but, I have been meaning to do another documentation of the water levels. I rode my MTB up on the tunnels trail for the best perspective...







This will be nice to print at some time....notice how close the marina moorings are now to the Boulder Islands. It is about 75-100 yards now and last year it was at least 300 yards.







NO SH*T!







I realize it is after Labor Day which is sort of the official boating wind-down...but, literally at 12pm today at Hemenway Harbor, there was only one boat in line and one launching. OMG.







So, I am sure you have seen that photo in the news of a boat nose down sticking straight up in the air in some parched earth. I thought that was at Boulder Marina so I drove over there today. (it was not there...maybe Calville)











The southwest is not the only area suffering...Europe and Asia have their drought centers...it just burns me up how here in Vegas and places like St. George, Utah, home builders are on their knees delighting legislators and having no regard that we do not have enough resources for all this development. No ifs or buts. Wyoming blames Utah. Utah blames Arizona and Nevada. Everyone blames California (sorta rightfully so - as a general rule, California has NO IDEA what sustained water management looks like). All I can say is QUIT BUILDING NEW HOMES! GEEZ! Last edited by vegasphotog; Today at 07:42 PM . Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/ Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) vegasphotog Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules