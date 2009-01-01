Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 Yamaha FX1 Henderson NV #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2006 Location Las Vegas, NV Age 43 Posts 99 1995 Yamaha FX1 Henderson NV Very clean and runs great, had it on the water a couple times this year. Carb rebuilt and all new OEM Yamaha fuel lines installed this spring. FX1 factory B pipe, stainless impeller, protec ride plate and scoop grate, Ada handlebars and bilge pump with handle bar mounted switch. Located in Henderson NV, title in hand. $5000obo



Will be at world finals and can arrange exchange there with a deposit.



Last edited by vegasbronco; Today at 11:53 AM .

90 750 X-2

96 XP

97 HX

