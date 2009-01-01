 1995 Yamaha FX1 Henderson NV
  Today, 11:48 AM
    vegasbronco
    vegasbronco is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2006
    Location
    Las Vegas, NV
    Age
    43
    Posts
    99

    1995 Yamaha FX1 Henderson NV

    Very clean and runs great, had it on the water a couple times this year. Carb rebuilt and all new OEM Yamaha fuel lines installed this spring. FX1 factory B pipe, stainless impeller, protec ride plate and scoop grate, Ada handlebars and bilge pump with handle bar mounted switch. Located in Henderson NV, title in hand. $5000obo

    Will be at world finals and can arrange exchange there with a deposit.

    0D103CCA-DD12-45BA-8D4A-85E4EBAA9EA4.jpeg488C6CC3-8A89-4D21-B074-EDE2EA6CED97.jpeg6E9CCF16-E517-4C23-947D-C304D8A63631.jpeg449E5C63-5C63-4E83-A181-65598CA55B59.jpegBF427A26-0151-42D6-AE6B-7A35C4D6680F.jpegC6BF9142-6F3F-436A-9224-28C1E3EE23FA.jpeg
    Last edited by vegasbronco; Today at 11:53 AM.
    86 750 X-2
    90 750 X-2
    96 XP
    97 HX
    96 HX
