1992 squarenose superjet for sale
Low hour 61x 701 150/150 psi
Pro tec modded cdi
Rad dudes waterbox (bigger inlet/outlet than original 650)
Rad dudes long exhaust hose (larger than original 650 hose)
Rad Dudes thru hull exhaust tube (larger than original 650 tube)
Rule 500 bilge (Brand new)
New oem start stop switch harness from bars to box
Odi grips
Fresh turf job
Turfed chinpad
New watcon hood seal
Aftermarket pole spring
Footholds
Fiberglass bolt on nose bumper protector
Skat 14/18
Pro tec ride plate
Westcoast scoop grate
T handle adjusters on carb
Ski has clean NY transferable registration.
$3000 firm.