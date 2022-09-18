Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1992 superjet #1 Top Dog Join Date Mar 2007 Location Seaford, Long Island Age 36 Posts 1,569 1992 superjet 1992 squarenose superjet for sale



Low hour 61x 701 150/150 psi

Pro tec modded cdi

Rad dudes waterbox (bigger inlet/outlet than original 650)

Rad dudes long exhaust hose (larger than original 650 hose)

Rad Dudes thru hull exhaust tube (larger than original 650 tube)

Rule 500 bilge (Brand new)

New oem start stop switch harness from bars to box

Odi grips

Fresh turf job

Turfed chinpad

New watcon hood seal

Aftermarket pole spring

Footholds

Fiberglass bolt on nose bumper protector

Skat 14/18

Pro tec ride plate

Westcoast scoop grate

T handle adjusters on carb





Ski has clean NY transferable registration.

$3000 firm.











