550 JetCo reed cyl
AF865446-3EE0-4F55-8CF3-10C1817F01DF.jpegCan anyone tell me a bit more about this cylinder? The seller says it’s a JetCo “Dave” cylinder. What was the time period when they made these? Are they worth as much as a PJS or WestCoast cyl? He’s asking 500, is that a good deal? TIA
