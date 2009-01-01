 550 JetCo reed cyl
  Today, 05:48 PM
    Carter.104
    550 JetCo reed cyl

    AF865446-3EE0-4F55-8CF3-10C1817F01DF.jpegCan anyone tell me a bit more about this cylinder? The seller says it’s a JetCo “Dave” cylinder. What was the time period when they made these? Are they worth as much as a PJS or WestCoast cyl? He’s asking 500, is that a good deal? TIA

    Last edited by Carter.104; Today at 05:49 PM.
  Today, 05:50 PM
    Carter.104
    Re: 550 JetCo reed cyl

    Attachment 577360
