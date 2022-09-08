2004 Kawasaki stand up Jet Ski with 1100
New Jet Trim mats
New ADA 0 degree bars
New ODI grips
Front tubbie sponsons
Rear TBM sponsons
Macc ride plate
Shortened and strengthened handle pole
+1.00 pistons
133 psi compression on all 3 cylinders
rebuilt carbs with adjuster knobs
Prok flame arresters
Modified stock 750 rear waterbox
Judge Ignition mount
Dried exhaust
1/2" Dual cooling
Runs and handles amazing
$6400
Tote not included
20220908_191705.jpg20220908_191710.jpg20220908_191726.jpg20220908_191741.jpg20220908_191749.jpg20220908_191803.jpg20220908_191846.jpg20220908_191908.jpg20220908_192222.jpgengine.