2004 Kawasaki stand up Jet Ski with 1100

New Jet Trim mats

New ADA 0 degree bars

New ODI grips

Front tubbie sponsons

Rear TBM sponsons

Macc ride plate

Shortened and strengthened handle pole

+1.00 pistons

133 psi compression on all 3 cylinders

rebuilt carbs with adjuster knobs

Prok flame arresters

Modified stock 750 rear waterbox

Judge Ignition mount

Dried exhaust

1/2" Dual cooling

Runs and handles amazing

$6400

Tote not included

