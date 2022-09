Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS... XIR showroom condition #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2010 Location Nor.Cal Age 36 Posts 1,792 FS... XIR showroom condition My buddy is not on here, thinking about selling his showroom condition xir, will not find one cleaner... Hull only... I believe everything ski specific is there..

Just testing waters..

No low balling..

I know it's around 2500 2015 VINTAGE X2 WORLD CHAMPION

2015 DJSA CHAMPION X2 EXPERT

2014 DJSA CHAMPION X2 EXPERT

2013 IJSBA WORLD CHAMPION

2013 DJSA CHAMPION X2 EXPERT





2016 Sponsors:

Divas Bling

DJSA Racing

BOYESEN

LUCAS OIL

GoPro

Galt Machine & Welding

SPY OPTICS

JETTRIM

ODI grips

LEATT

RHAAS Products Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Bruce in SB Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules