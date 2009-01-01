hello i have a 98 TS 1000 L i recently got on a trade. it has a new rear cylinder and piston but is missing rear cylinder head and carburetors. i have 2 questions.
1. ive read the rear main crank seal leaking is common on the 1000?
2. are there any mods i should do to ensure engine reliabilty. i will be running pre mix as all my other skis are also. and ive read about the small rubber bellow below the magneto get worn out and modifying bedplate to be able to remove front cover without removing engine.
i plan on keeping this ski long term. ive had a 770L and love the long narrow hull design fun to ride feels like a 2 seater. and so many curves it looks fast standing still. in my opinion the hull look could pass as a 2022 brand new model that no one has ever seen. thanks for any advice.
Sounds like some unknowns here. In my opinion, if you're going to keep it, just pull the engine for new crank seals and all new gaskets. Find whatever you're missing off ebay or something. Then have it ready to ride for next season. No guessing on stuff then.
i was thinking of going that route as i was lead to believe this is the second rear piston. mostly i just want to know if there are any weak areas of the 1000 engine better carb jetting or cooling that others have modified for reliability while i have it torn down. i already have a head and a set of carbs to rebuild.