Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 98 ts 1000 l engine advice please #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2009 Location florida Age 53 Posts 134 98 ts 1000 l engine advice please hello i have a 98 TS 1000 L i recently got on a trade. it has a new rear cylinder and piston but is missing rear cylinder head and carburetors. i have 2 questions.



1. ive read the rear main crank seal leaking is common on the 1000?



2. are there any mods i should do to ensure engine reliabilty. i will be running pre mix as all my other skis are also. and ive read about the small rubber bellow below the magneto get worn out and modifying bedplate to be able to remove front cover without removing engine.



Sounds like some unknowns here. In my opinion, if you're going to keep it, just pull the engine for new crank seals and all new gaskets. Find whatever you're missing off ebay or something. Then have it ready to ride for next season. No guessing on stuff then.



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2009 Location florida Age 53 Posts 134 Re: 98 ts 1000 l engine advice please i was thinking of going that route as i was lead to believe this is the second rear piston. mostly i just want to know if there are any weak areas of the 1000 engine better carb jetting or cooling that others have modified for reliability while i have it torn down. i already have a head and a set of carbs to rebuild. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) jaxski01 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

