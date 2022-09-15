|
650 Dual SBN 38 setup
I built these carbs for my 650 JS, but its way to tight of a fit in that hull with the throttle linkage. Dual 38 SBN with a fresh rebuild including needle and seat. Ocean Pro flame arrestors and westcoast manifolds. Carbs are jetted 115 main, 75 pilot, 2.0n/s with 80g spring. Will come with primer fittings to install where the choke shafts were. You will need to order this part to get the linkage spacing correct on a 650. Linkage 40MM Dual Carb Mikuni - Watercraft Superstore. $350 shipped. I accept venmo and paypal.
PXL_20220915_183220929.jpgPXL_20220915_183229134.jpgPXL_20220915_183211223.jpgPXL_20220915_183237366.jpg
