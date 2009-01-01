|
|
-
Frequent Poster
1997 Sea Doo GTI
MVC-013S.JPG1997 Sea Doo GTI The ski is owned by 6 time world champion Tommy (the Bomber) Bonacci. I'm his brother and selling it for him. He has owned it for 23 years. The ski was only used in fresh water and was never raced. It is a 3 seater with reverse, and has plenty of power to pull a skier. It has very few hours on it and is all original (seat-grips). Has a new battery, currently registered, and runs perfect. Always starts right up and runs all day. Very reliable. Compression is 165 pounds on both cylinders. This ski needs nothing and is ready for a new owner. Does not come with a trailer. Price is $ 2,600 obo For more info call Johnny at (714) 724-4080MVC-014S.JPGMVC-012S.JPGMVC-009S.JPGMVC-010S.JPGMVC-008S.JPGMVC-007S.JPGMVC-005S.JPG
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules