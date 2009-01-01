Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 Sea Doo GTI #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2008 Location brea, california Age 58 Posts 267 1997 Sea Doo GTI MVC-013S.JPG1997 Sea Doo GTI The ski is owned by 6 time world champion Tommy (the Bomber) Bonacci. I'm his brother and selling it for him. He has owned it for 23 years. The ski was only used in fresh water and was never raced. It is a 3 seater with reverse, and has plenty of power to pull a skier. It has very few hours on it and is all original (seat-grips). Has a new battery, currently registered, and runs perfect. Always starts right up and runs all day. Very reliable. Compression is 165 pounds on both cylinders. This ski needs nothing and is ready for a new owner. Does not come with a trailer. Price is $ 2,600 obo For more info call Johnny at (714) 724-4080MVC-014S.JPGMVC-012S.JPGMVC-009S.JPGMVC-010S.JPGMVC-008S.JPGMVC-007S.JPGMVC-005S.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules