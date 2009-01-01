MVC-013S.JPG1997 Sea Doo GTI The ski is owned by 6 time world champion Tommy (the Bomber) Bonacci. I'm his brother and selling it for him. He has owned it for 23 years. The ski was only used in fresh water and was never raced. It is a 3 seater with reverse, and has plenty of power to pull a skier. It has very few hours on it and is all original (seat-grips). Has a new battery, currently registered, and runs perfect. Always starts right up and runs all day. Very reliable. Compression is 165 pounds on both cylinders. This ski needs nothing and is ready for a new owner. Does not come with a trailer. Price is $ 2,600 obo For more info call Johnny at (714) 724-4080MVC-014S.JPGMVC-012S.JPGMVC-009S.JPGMVC-010S.JPGMVC-008S.JPGMVC-007S.JPGMVC-005S.JPG