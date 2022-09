Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Quick Steer Plate 91-95 550sx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2021 Location Portage,IN Age 44 Posts 27 Quick Steer Plate 91-95 550sx Got this a while ago with a bunch of parts. I tried it on my JS models and the hole is too big. Apparently itís for a 91-95 550sx. $40 shipped. Attached Images 674BC589-DF37-4889-8371-FA988D702C74.jpeg (3.85 MB, 0 views)

674BC589-DF37-4889-8371-FA988D702C74.jpeg (3.85 MB, 0 views) C8512C24-9E84-4C19-9DE4-DAC3C355A17B.jpeg (4.35 MB, 0 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules