Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 550 Vintage Paint #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2022 Location California Age 15 Posts 17 550 Vintage Paint Hey guys I need some ideas and inspiration for what to paint my 550. I want to go with a vintage race scheme maybe PJS because pretty much the whole ski is PJS parts. I am working on getting a Viper cyl but right now it has a JetCo cyl which i think is pretty rare. Anyways post pics of your guys custom paint on your 550s for inspiration thanks!! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 62 Posts 3,320 Blog Entries 6 Re: 550 Vintage Paint I always liked the purple, orange, and green X2 in the catalog.





Bill M. Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2022 Location California Age 15 Posts 17 Re: 550 Vintage Paint Do you have a copy of the catalog? I’ve been looking for one for a while judt to browse through and also would be a cool addition to my collection #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2022 Location California Age 15 Posts 17 Re: 550 Vintage Paint Do you have a copy of the catalog? I’ve been looking for one for a while judt to browse through and also would be a cool addition to my collection #5 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2005 Location CENTRAL FL Age 54 Posts 696 Re: 550 Vintage Paint I liked this one when it was new. Attached Images 42E6BB62-3D9D-457B-AE0A-15375164C714.jpeg (900.4 KB, 0 views)

SOLD! HONDA AQUATRAX 2 SEATER

1987 JS440 SUPERSTOCK

1988 JS440 FREESTYLE

1987 JS550 LIMITED

SOLD AND MISSED VERY MUCH, 1994 WAVEBLASTER LIMITED

WWW.HONDAOFWINTERHAVEN.COM

1987 AM. WORLD CUP CHAMP

My album

https://youtu.be/S3KAF71mm4o SOLD! HONDA AQUATRAX 2 SEATER1987 JS440 SUPERSTOCK1988 JS440 FREESTYLE1987 JS550 LIMITEDSOLD AND MISSED VERY MUCH, 1994 WAVEBLASTER LIMITED1987 AM. WORLD CUP CHAMPMy album http://www.pwctoday.com/album.php?albumid=2000 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (3 members and 1 guests) matt888, Myself, WFO Speedracer Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules