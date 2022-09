Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: smallest jetski (freestyle) hull #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2010 Location i dont know yet Posts 115 smallest jetski (freestyle) hull what brand does produce the smallest jetski stand up hull, freestyle



i am searching for an hull for my kids i do have an 800 sxr engine package for it.



no need to be freestyle but those are the smallest ones like EME Micro etc.



The small Rickter one is way to expensive



There are plenty of unfinished 300SX builds out there , that would be my suggestion.

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

