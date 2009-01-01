Thread: JS 550 impeller

 JS 550 impeller
JS 550 impeller

    Myself
    JS 550 impeller

    I need to try a different impeller in my Tigersaki. I currently have a Solas 15/20. The top speed is just crazy and bottom end could be better. Does anybody have something laying around....straight 17 pitch.....13/18.....whatever.
    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Carter.104
    Re: JS 550 impeller

    I have a 13/16 out of a 440 pump. Not sure what pump you’re running
