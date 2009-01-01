|
Zeeltronic with 750/800 ignition.
Hey Guys,
Just got my Zeel and have been getting it programed. This is what im thinking im gonna start with. A stock SXR curve for testing then the Advent SXI10 curve to get a feel for it. May switch to av gas and that will all change but this is a start. Does anyone have any experience with running a zeel with 750/800 flywheel and pickup? Wondering if anyone knows the static angle for this setup before I go though the work to figure it out. The description for this is: Static Angle is ignition advance angle, set with pickup sensor position.
zeel.PNG
Re: Zeeltronic with 750/800 ignition.
Based on a post from a couple years ago it looks like it might be 47 degrees, can anyone confirm?
