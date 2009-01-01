 Zeeltronic with 750/800 ignition.
  Today, 05:30 PM #1
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    33
    Posts
    2,214

    Zeeltronic with 750/800 ignition.

    Hey Guys,
    Just got my Zeel and have been getting it programed. This is what im thinking im gonna start with. A stock SXR curve for testing then the Advent SXI10 curve to get a feel for it. May switch to av gas and that will all change but this is a start. Does anyone have any experience with running a zeel with 750/800 flywheel and pickup? Wondering if anyone knows the static angle for this setup before I go though the work to figure it out. The description for this is: Static Angle is ignition advance angle, set with pickup sensor position.

    zeel.PNG
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 05:33 PM #2
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    33
    Posts
    2,214

    Re: Zeeltronic with 750/800 ignition.

    Based on a post from a couple years ago it looks like it might be 47 degrees, can anyone confirm?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
