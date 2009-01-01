|
WTB MSD 4272 Total Loss Brain
I know it's a shot in the dark, but I'm looking for a working 4272 brain.
Re: WTB MSD 4272 Total Loss Brain
Re: WTB MSD 4272 Total Loss Brain
Re: WTB MSD 4272 Total Loss Brain
The MSD brain boxes were common to everything, only the flywheel and pickup plates were different so the msd 4272 will basically fit any watercraft with the rest of the supporting hardware.
