Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: WTB MSD 4272 Total Loss Brain #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location MD Posts 3 WTB MSD 4272 Total Loss Brain I know it's a shot in the dark, but I'm looking for a working 4272 brain. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 28,152 Re: WTB MSD 4272 Total Loss Brain https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nauLgZISozs Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 3,263 Re: WTB MSD 4272 Total Loss Brain What’s it fit ? YamAha ? #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 28,152 Re: WTB MSD 4272 Total Loss Brain The MSD brain boxes were common to everything, only the flywheel and pickup plates were different so the msd 4272 will basically fit any watercraft with the rest of the supporting hardware. Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules