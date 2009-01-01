This is a long shot. I am looking for the Start button bracket on the right hand side of the bars. I'd take the button and wire harness as well. There is a young man in our group who does not have use of his left hand and has been riding his 650SX this summer like a CHAMP, but he has trouble starting the ski and using the throttle at the same time. I'd like to install the Octane setup for this kid to help him out! I have made these brackets before, but I travel for work these days and have limited time to do so. I am also working on getting him setup with a modified set of bars that will help him utilize his left arm to maintain control and ride.
If anyone has one of these laying around, you'd be doing this kid a huge favor. Please let me know.
Thank you,
Luke Nelson