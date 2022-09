Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 48mm Black Jack #1 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 43 Posts 676 48mm Black Jack Single 48mm Blackjack carb. New throttle shaft and plate, new adjuster orings, new sst hardware. Internals are good to go, would not hesitate to run as is. Needs N&S, metering arm spring and jets. $350 shipped.



Sent from my Pixel 6 using Tapatalk '04 SXR

'96 SeaKaw HX



