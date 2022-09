Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 02 GTX No Power #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2019 Location Ca Age 35 Posts 94 02 GTX No Power So I have this 2002 GTX that gets 0 power. If I jump the starter solenoid (don't hang me if I got that incorrect) with a screw driver it turns over. So my question is, what would cause this? A bad start solenoid.



The battery is new and fully charged so not a bad battery.



