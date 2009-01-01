Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550sx airleak bottom flywheel side intake manifold bolt? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2007 Location Naples, FL Posts 46 550sx airleak bottom flywheel side intake manifold bolt? 550sx was leaking air rear seal and flywheel side intake manifold bolt. Rebuilt with new seals. Now it is only leaking bottom flywheel side bolt on intake manifold. I used 1211 all gaskets both times. Bolts torqued down, there is no visible damage on the cylinder or intake manifold. What i causing leak, what is solution.



