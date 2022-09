Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650 Pumps #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 33 Posts 2,208 650 Pumps Two pumps in really nice shape. No damage on the veins, bearings turn smooth and no signs of water intrusion in the bearings. Ready to bolt in. $140 shipped

PXL_20220911_000816785.jpgPXL_20220911_000759513.jpgPXL_20220911_000844903.jpg



Pump that has minor dings in the veins and and had water in the bearings. Should be rebuilt before running. $100 shipped.

PXL_20220911_002314386.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules