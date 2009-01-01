 2017 seadoo rxt 300 all parts for sale
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 10:03 PM #1
    terkkata
    terkkata is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Page, Az
    Age
    66
    Posts
    337

    2017 seadoo rxt 300 all parts for sale

    hull top and bottom seperated , all componants on lower half for sale, long block was submerged but is now pickled to save it . let me know what you need and make me an offer. thanks
    Last edited by terkkata; Today at 10:07 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:06 PM #2
    terkkata
    terkkata is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Page, Az
    Age
    66
    Posts
    337

    Re: 2017 seadoo rxt 300 all parts for sale

    this skis pair had 212 hours on it , supercharger is in good shape, jet pump with ibr all good
    Last edited by terkkata; Today at 10:08 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 