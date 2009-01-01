Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Throttle return spring #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2020 Location Minnesota Posts 22 Throttle return spring Had to share this, pretty funny!

Guy had this 2 foot long spring hooked around the rear motor mount and then to the throttle on the carbs, as a return spring.

Just when you think you’ve seen it all. Lol

I don’t see a problem with the springs on the carbs either. Unbelievable!

Hope it’s ok to post stuff like this?

Not sure if the Seadoo forum liked it. Lol



#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 62 Posts 3,314 Blog Entries 6 Re: Throttle return spring Maybe that ski used to have a problem with the engine

running away?





Bill M.





