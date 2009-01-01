Throttle return spring
Had to share this, pretty funny!
Guy had this 2 foot long spring hooked around the rear motor mount and then to the throttle on the carbs, as a return spring.
Just when you think you’ve seen it all. Lol
I don’t see a problem with the springs on the carbs either. Unbelievable!
Hope it’s ok to post stuff like this?
Not sure if the Seadoo forum liked it. Lol
Reminds me of one I saw last year. Somebody had a spring from the rear motor mount to the oil pump arm.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Maybe that ski used to have a problem with the engine
running away?
Bill M.
Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed
