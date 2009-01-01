 Throttle return spring
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Yesterday, 08:40 PM #1
    95xprider
    95xprider is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2020
    Location
    Minnesota
    Posts
    22

    Throttle return spring

    Had to share this, pretty funny!
    Guy had this 2 foot long spring hooked around the rear motor mount and then to the throttle on the carbs, as a return spring.
    Just when you think you’ve seen it all. Lol
    I don’t see a problem with the springs on the carbs either. Unbelievable!
    Hope it’s ok to post stuff like this?
    Not sure if the Seadoo forum liked it. Lol
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by 95xprider; Yesterday at 08:43 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 10:07 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    45
    Posts
    7,206

    Re: Throttle return spring

    Reminds me of one I saw last year. Somebody had a spring from the rear motor mount to the oil pump arm.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:38 AM #3
    wmazz
    wmazz is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home wmazz's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Riverside, CA
    Age
    62
    Posts
    3,314
    Blog Entries
    6

    Re: Throttle return spring

    Maybe that ski used to have a problem with the engine
    running away?


    Bill M.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 