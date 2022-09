Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS- WaveBlaster II OEM Storage Cover #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 50 Posts 11,034 FS- WaveBlaster II OEM Storage Cover Used OEM Yamaha WaveBlaster II (WB2). Blue in color.



The cover is in good shape, though does have a few small tears/blems.

PM with email or text number for pics.



$125 shipped Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules