Wts miller 6mm & 8mm 951 triple port stroker engines // spare parts

As per title, looking to sell two 951 triple port stroker engines.





8mm stroker 947R

1165CC

BB sleeves

Miller latest design pistons 92.45mm

Crankworks billet crank 2h usage



6mm stroker 947R

1140CC

BB Sleeves

Miller latest design pistons 92.45mm

Crank has 5h since rebuild





Lots of miller heads (Variation of domes)

REC

Q heads

QD heads

Twin plug heads





