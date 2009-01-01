|
|
-
550SX Motor worth rebuilding?
Here is a 550SX SBT rebuilt motor I bought back in 2017, the crank failed on it due to a poor quality weld after a couple years. I was able to get SBT to send me a new Crank but the motor was out of warranty.
I know this is already bored to 76mm, there is visible damage to the front cylinder, and upper half of the bottom cases. Wondering if its worth a rebuild? Thanks in advanced.
IMG_1030.JPGIMG_1019.JPGIMG_2963.HEIC.jpgIMG_2966.HEIC.jpgIMG_2964.HEIC.jpgIMG_2968.HEIC.jpgIMG_2967.HEIC.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules