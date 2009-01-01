Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550SX Motor worth rebuilding? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location SML Posts 28 550SX Motor worth rebuilding? Here is a 550SX SBT rebuilt motor I bought back in 2017, the crank failed on it due to a poor quality weld after a couple years. I was able to get SBT to send me a new Crank but the motor was out of warranty.



I know this is already bored to 76mm, there is visible damage to the front cylinder, and upper half of the bottom cases. Wondering if its worth a rebuild? Thanks in advanced.





IMG_1030.JPGIMG_1019.JPGIMG_2963.HEIC.jpgIMG_2966.HEIC.jpgIMG_2964.HEIC.jpgIMG_2968.HEIC.jpgIMG_2967.HEIC.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules