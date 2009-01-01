Here is a 550SX SBT rebuilt motor I bought back in 2017, the crank failed on it due to a poor quality weld after a couple years. I was able to get SBT to send me a new Crank but the motor was out of warranty.

I know this is already bored to 76mm, there is visible damage to the front cylinder, and upper half of the bottom cases. Wondering if its worth a rebuild? Thanks in advanced.


