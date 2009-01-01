 Mpem 15 amp fuse
    Mpem 15 amp fuse

    Bought a couple non running 96 XP’s
    actually the one ran when I put a good battery in it. But put it in lake and didn’t want to go.
    So I checked fuses, and the one 15 amp on the mpem was like it melted into the mpem. Guessing the mpem is fried? But how do I know what caused it? Is that the vts that would do that? Or is it maybe from the previous owner jump starting it, with a big battery charger?
    The vts motor is stuck and rusty too, so the vts could be shorted out or whatever happens when water gets in it.
    I’m also wondering how it would even run at all without a fuse in there?
    any help will be appreciated.
