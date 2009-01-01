|
SBT Adonis impeller any good for couches?
Need to upgrade my stock gp760 impeller and looking at the Adonis. Anyone run one in a waveraider or gp760? Just odd that they list the same impeller for everything from a 650 Superjet to a gp760.
Resident Guru
Re: SBT Adonis impeller any good for couches?
Spins more rpm. I can’t find my notes but it was like a small prop. Good acceleration. Tested in a stock spec superjet 5-6 years at least. Not that bad
