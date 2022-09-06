Hi there, I'm hoping someone may be familiar enough with the fuel system on the VX110 to help me out here. Long story short, my 2006 VX110 had fuel pressure problems, I narrowed it down to the fuel pump assembly, I didn't want to buy a new one so I purchased a rebuild kit from Quantum Fuel Systems which included a new fuel pump, regulator, and filter. I installed everything but still had fuel pressure problems, so I broke it back down and started testing for pressure from the pump forwards. The pump would easily pressurize almost 100psi so I know that's good, but once installed in the assembly with the regulator, I lost pressure, it seems the regulator was bleeding out the excess fuel before it even got the fuel line. If I plugged the output hose on the regulator then I could easily build pressure but with it open, it wouldn't build any pressure. Anyone have any idea what could be wrong? Pics attached.