 How does the VX110 Fuel Regulator System Work?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 05:47 PM #1
    Remix919
    Remix919 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2019
    Location
    Durham, NC
    Age
    35
    Posts
    16

    How does the VX110 Fuel Regulator System Work?

    Hi there, I'm hoping someone may be familiar enough with the fuel system on the VX110 to help me out here. Long story short, my 2006 VX110 had fuel pressure problems, I narrowed it down to the fuel pump assembly, I didn't want to buy a new one so I purchased a rebuild kit from Quantum Fuel Systems which included a new fuel pump, regulator, and filter. I installed everything but still had fuel pressure problems, so I broke it back down and started testing for pressure from the pump forwards. The pump would easily pressurize almost 100psi so I know that's good, but once installed in the assembly with the regulator, I lost pressure, it seems the regulator was bleeding out the excess fuel before it even got the fuel line. If I plugged the output hose on the regulator then I could easily build pressure but with it open, it wouldn't build any pressure. Anyone have any idea what could be wrong? Pics attached.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 