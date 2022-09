Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Another newbi! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2022 Location Calif Posts 1 Another newbi! Hello everyone, thanks for the add, I am new pwc I picked up a 96 Seadoo gti ifor cheap in ok shape but not running and been sitting for along time needs a lot of attention. I am hoping to learn lot here to get my project back on the water . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules