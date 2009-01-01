|
|
-
550sx RAD flywheel re-installation after replacing rear seal?
rear crank seal is leaking so I have to remove flywheel and coupler, split cases to replace, I have a RAD flywheel. Does anyone have instructions on the re-installation, is it same as stock-torque setting etc? The flywheel does not have tab washer between nut and flywheel, is working fine.
