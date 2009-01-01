Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 98 GSXL Intermittent start cycling / loss of power #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2007 Location miami Age 40 Posts 358 98 GSXL Intermittent start cycling / loss of power Looking for some advice I did a ton or research and I cant find a solution.



1. Lately my ski started doing this issue where it wont crank continuously. Checked the battery voltage, and its strong, the cables are good and the on off switch as well as the solenoid are good. Ive narrowed the problem down to the signal form the MPEM to the solenoid. It will crank 2 secs or 1 stop then crank then stop then crank then stop. It almost appears as if the MPEM thinks its running and stops cranking then realizes its not on and keeps cranking. I read on the forum a guy that had a similar issue and when the mag housing plug is disconnected the ski cranks continuously with out skipping at at. In his case the issue was he had the 99 and up magneto cup with the 4 magnets versus 2 so his 98 would almost detect twice the trigger signal causing the computer to think it started. Mine has the correct 2 magnet cup. I went ahead a pulled the mag housing off cleaned the mag cup and replaced the magneto and pickup coil with another one that works good form another ski and i have the same cranking problem. Despite this erratic cranking i do get it to turn on.



2. When i put the key in i get the two beeps followed by a long 3 sec continuous beep, once it running of just with the key one this long 3 sec continuous beep occurs every 2-5 minutes. Annoying as heck and i dont know what it means. I put it into diagnostic mode were you press the start stop 5 times continuously gave me the short beep and long beep confirmation and the normal 2 beeps when you put the key on.



3. This is the real problem. The ski will start up fine and run in the water but after about 30 min it will die. fuel is not the issue the spark just gets extremely weak to the point it barely idles and then it has to be towed. I figured the issue was a bad coil that would fail once it ran for while and i replaced the coil and cables as well as the plugs and i have the same issue it will run them die after like 30 minutes.



Im not sure if 1 and 2 are related to #3 since the ski has had issue #1 and #2 for a while without the #3 issue I got recently.



I checked the MPEM and the plugs are clean and fuses are good except the VTS fuse is blown. Will a bad Vts or blown fuse cause issue #3? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules