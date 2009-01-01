Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Super jet aftermarket Start/stop switch #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Alberta, Canada Posts 26 Super jet aftermarket Start/stop switch So my 91 SN stop switch sometimes does not decide to work. I have pulled it apart and cleaned it all out (it looked like new inside) i discovered that depending what position the bars are in it will work. Obviously its wiring issue as those bars have moved lots over the lifetime of this thing putting stress on the wires. Pricing out an OEM switch and its almost $400 by the time it gets to my door in Canada. Has anyone tried some of the after market ones? They are 1/4 of the price but obviously made in china quality. I always like OEM stuff by damn thats crazy priced. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 28,126 Re: Super jet aftermarket Start/stop switch Cheap Chinese junk, run away as fast as you can. Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Alberta, Canada Posts 26 Re: Super jet aftermarket Start/stop switch #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 28,126 Re: Super jet aftermarket Start/stop switch Find a good used one off a junked oput ski , other than wire length they are all the same.

