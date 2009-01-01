 Super jet aftermarket Start/stop switch
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 03:38 PM #1
    Gumbys69
    Gumbys69 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Gumbys69's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    Alberta, Canada
    Posts
    26

    Super jet aftermarket Start/stop switch

    So my 91 SN stop switch sometimes does not decide to work. I have pulled it apart and cleaned it all out (it looked like new inside) i discovered that depending what position the bars are in it will work. Obviously its wiring issue as those bars have moved lots over the lifetime of this thing putting stress on the wires. Pricing out an OEM switch and its almost $400 by the time it gets to my door in Canada. Has anyone tried some of the after market ones? They are 1/4 of the price but obviously made in china quality. I always like OEM stuff by damn thats crazy priced.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:43 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    28,126

    Re: Super jet aftermarket Start/stop switch

    Cheap Chinese junk, run away as fast as you can.
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:54 PM #3
    Gumbys69
    Gumbys69 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Gumbys69's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    Alberta, Canada
    Posts
    26

    Re: Super jet aftermarket Start/stop switch

    Quote Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer View Post
    Cheap Chinese junk, run away as fast as you can.
    Haha yeh that’s what I figured. This one lasted over 30 years so I should buy the OEM one again. ����
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 04:15 PM #4
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    28,126

    Re: Super jet aftermarket Start/stop switch

    Find a good used one off a junked oput ski , other than wire length they are all the same.
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. Bionic racing

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 