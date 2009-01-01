|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Super jet aftermarket Start/stop switch
So my 91 SN stop switch sometimes does not decide to work. I have pulled it apart and cleaned it all out (it looked like new inside) i discovered that depending what position the bars are in it will work. Obviously its wiring issue as those bars have moved lots over the lifetime of this thing putting stress on the wires. Pricing out an OEM switch and its almost $400 by the time it gets to my door in Canada. Has anyone tried some of the after market ones? They are 1/4 of the price but obviously made in china quality. I always like OEM stuff by damn thats crazy priced.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Super jet aftermarket Start/stop switch
Cheap Chinese junk, run away as fast as you can.
Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries
WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: Super jet aftermarket Start/stop switch
Haha yeh that’s what I figured. This one lasted over 30 years so I should buy the OEM one again. ����
Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer
Cheap Chinese junk, run away as fast as you can.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Super jet aftermarket Start/stop switch
Find a good used one off a junked oput ski , other than wire length they are all the same.
Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries
WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- Bionic racing
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules