Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1100STX DI fuel injectors #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2010 Location Seattle, WA Posts 23 1100STX DI fuel injectors Trying to hunt down a bogging issue on this 1100. Testing the injectors #2 has a much quieter clicking compared to the other two when running the KAdiag test. Swapped plugs on the harness to rule out a bad driver in the EMM and issue stays with the injector. Looking for a replacement and keeping cost down Ive come across a few Ficht injectors on eBay from some of the v6 setups. Physically they look about the same. At least from the few terrible photos. Any differences I need to be aware of before I pull the trigger on one? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 28,126 Re: 1100STX DI fuel injectors No idea I know the Kawasaki DI setup is really finicky about injectors, I have a set off of a DI you can have if you pay shipping , I am converting the engine to Carbs. Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

