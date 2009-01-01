Trying to hunt down a bogging issue on this 1100. Testing the injectors #2 has a much quieter clicking compared to the other two when running the KAdiag test. Swapped plugs on the harness to rule out a bad driver in the EMM and issue stays with the injector. Looking for a replacement and keeping cost down Ive come across a few Ficht injectors on eBay from some of the v6 setups. Physically they look about the same. At least from the few terrible photos. Any differences I need to be aware of before I pull the trigger on one?