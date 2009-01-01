 1100STX DI fuel injectors
  Today, 03:19 PM
    markland556
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Location
    Seattle, WA
    Posts
    23

    1100STX DI fuel injectors

    Trying to hunt down a bogging issue on this 1100. Testing the injectors #2 has a much quieter clicking compared to the other two when running the KAdiag test. Swapped plugs on the harness to rule out a bad driver in the EMM and issue stays with the injector. Looking for a replacement and keeping cost down Ive come across a few Ficht injectors on eBay from some of the v6 setups. Physically they look about the same. At least from the few terrible photos. Any differences I need to be aware of before I pull the trigger on one?
  Today, 03:32 PM
    WFO Speedracer
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    28,126

    Re: 1100STX DI fuel injectors

    No idea I know the Kawasaki DI setup is really finicky about injectors, I have a set off of a DI you can have if you pay shipping , I am converting the engine to Carbs.
