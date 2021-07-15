Looking to sell my 300sx with a 750 ssxi pump section. 300sx bulk head and back was cut out and 750ssxi was grafted on. Closed cell 3lb foam was used to fill and then glassed over. Bilge pump, trim system, small pin 750 stator with electronics. Stock shortened aluminum pole with spring, 750 pump with stainless impeller. The tray area was widened about 2" its stock length and width of a 300sx. There is no water box, it has and comes with the exhaust tubing and reinforced silicone couplings to run out the back of the ski. Its set up to drop in a 750 motor running a factory exhaust (MOD chamber). US composite products was used to graff hull sections together multuple layers of biaxal mat was used. Inside seam of original 300sx hull was also reinforced with biaxal mat and smothed out. Boat was gel coated inside and out. NO there is not a build thread for this.
Questions please ask
Offers please PM me
Ski is located in Farmington Hills, MI