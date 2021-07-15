Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Custom 300sx hull MI #1 I dream skis Join Date Jan 2010 Location MI Posts 507 Custom 300sx hull MI Looking to sell my 300sx with a 750 ssxi pump section. 300sx bulk head and back was cut out and 750ssxi was grafted on. Closed cell 3lb foam was used to fill and then glassed over. Bilge pump, trim system, small pin 750 stator with electronics. Stock shortened aluminum pole with spring, 750 pump with stainless impeller. The tray area was widened about 2" its stock length and width of a 300sx. There is no water box, it has and comes with the exhaust tubing and reinforced silicone couplings to run out the back of the ski. Its set up to drop in a 750 motor running a factory exhaust (MOD chamber). US composite products was used to graff hull sections together multuple layers of biaxal mat was used. Inside seam of original 300sx hull was also reinforced with biaxal mat and smothed out. Boat was gel coated inside and out. NO there is not a build thread for this.



Questions please ask



Offers please PM me



Ski is located in Farmington Hills, MI Attached Images 20210715_131107.jpg (4.08 MB, 3 views)

20210715_131107.jpg (4.08 MB, 3 views) 20210715_131056.jpg (4.50 MB, 2 views)

20210715_131056.jpg (4.50 MB, 2 views) 20210715_131026.jpg (4.57 MB, 2 views)

20210715_131026.jpg (4.57 MB, 2 views) 20210715_131022.jpg (3.80 MB, 2 views)

20210715_131022.jpg (3.80 MB, 2 views) 20210715_130946.jpg (5.46 MB, 2 views) Last edited by X2pro; Today at 12:55 AM . PM i have various bolts and screws of various sizes ( kawi )



also have a lot of battery cables with different lengths, PM me with interests Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules