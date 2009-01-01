Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sxi pro impeller with dry pipe #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2022 Location Canada Posts 1 Sxi pro impeller with dry pipe Put a factory dry pipe on my sxi pro. All stock otherwise. Wondering what impeller I should run. I have a solas 9/15 which seems to be under proped. Tried out my solas 14/19 which had amazing top end but really lacked on the bottom end. Any suggestions would be great. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) aguppy1, JonnyX2 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

