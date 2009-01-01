|
|
-
Sxi pro impeller with dry pipe
Put a factory dry pipe on my sxi pro. All stock otherwise. Wondering what impeller I should run. I have a solas 9/15 which seems to be under proped. Tried out my solas 14/19 which had amazing top end but really lacked on the bottom end. Any suggestions would be great.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests)
- aguppy1,
- JonnyX2
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules