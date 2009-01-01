Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: I'm new here #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2022 Location CA Posts 1 I'm new here Hi Folks,

I recently joined this forum. Me and the kids have been jet skiing for years mostly on Kawi twins but recently stepped up to an STX12F and an Ultra130DI. Both were projects. The STX is up and running now and working pretty well and will do an indicated 55 flat out. The only real issue there is it occasionally won't idle but it always restarts.



Now, the Ultra130DI is a different story. I should have never bought this particular one but it came with a trailer and the price was attractive. It had problems from one end to the other but we've actually got some use out of it recently. The only problem is, it craps out after running a while but gets better when cooled down. I've heard about overheating EMM's and that's what i'm suspecting. Any thoughts? Thanks.

