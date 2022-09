Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Fuel pea**** #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Long Island Posts 27 Fuel pea**** My 1991 standup 650sx fuel pet**** becomes frozen after I winterize it every year. I drain all gas lines every year. Should I remove it and soak it in something. WD 40 etc. Pretty soon eBay is gonna run out of old fuel pet****s lol.

Will a little wd 40 in a fuel line mess the engine Attached Images CDFFDD8E-D34B-44FF-AB1B-4F5024F35983.jpeg (3.22 MB, 4 views) #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,560 Re: Fuel pea**** Just bypass it. That Fuel Selector is probably leaking Air anyway.



